Local chess community grows post-COVID with more online opportunities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Local chess nonprofit, Rochester Chess Club, said there was an increase in attendance after the pandemic transitioned the sport into a majority-online gathering.

When COVID-19 brought everyone indoors, the Rochester Chess Club, along with chess activities around the world, transitioned from an in-person activity into an online gathering.

The club’s president, Dennis Mays, said the change had a significant impact on this 1,500-year-old game.

“The attendance after the pandemic probably doubled,” he said. ‘We have twice as many people who are playing chess in person over the board.”

The rise of online chess content brought many newcomers into the community. One of them is Dylan Park, an eighth grader from the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School and the president of its chess club.

Park started learning chess about two years ago by watching chess content often and using online platforms to practice on top of in-person games.

He said, “It’s not limiting in any way, so any person from any place can play chess and be good at chess. They just have to learn, which is another thing that I really love about it.”

Mays currently is a coach at the middle school’s chess club. He said bringing school chess clubs together takes a lot of effort from parents, teachers, students and the community.

He said, “Our little tagline for our nonprofit is ‘grow your brain, play chess.’ I think it develops skills that help you in life, help you in problem-solving and creative thinking. And so, I am really big on that.”

“Every thought has to be super complete, which, I think, especially for me, I feel didn’t just help me within chess, but actually also as a person in society. It helped my mental processing in everything.”

Mays said the Rochester Chess Club is dedicated to providing free opportunities for everyone to enjoy chess. If you are interested in joining events organized by the club, you can check out its calendar. Those interested in donating can do so through its website.

