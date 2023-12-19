Live from Mall of America

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Midwest Access was LIVE at Mall of America to discover more than just holiday shopping going on. The mall will have the last day of its Holiday Music Festival taking place on Saturday December 23, Holiday Lights Tour, Malibu Barbie Cafe, Candy Cane Institue and more.

For more information about the holiday events at the Mall of America, you can reach its website here or call (952) 883-8800.

