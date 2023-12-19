Law enforcement offers advice on preventing home break-ins during the holidays

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Many of us may be hitting the road for the holidays. While you’re gone, you’ll want to make sure your place back home is safe and secure.

Rochester Police Department wants to help prevent home break-ins and is offering some advice.

According to RPD, it’s not unusual to see an uptick in home break-ins during the holidays. This year, the department is seeing about the same numbers it saw in 2022.

RPD says the number one-way people are able to break into homes is when doors and windows are left unlocked. Officers say a great way to prevent against home thefts are making sure everything is locked up before you go.

Law enforcement also recommends having a friend or neighbor stop by to check on things.

Additionally, technology can help you out. You can install a security system with motion detection and cameras to monitor the home. Also, you can look into getting a code or a Wi-Fi lock versus a key lock.

“That way, if you want to have somebody check your house, they’re not looking for a like a key. Some people hide keys around their front door, and if somebody with nefarious intention happens to be watching your house or driving by when you’re getting that key, they might see where it’s at,” RPD sergeant Eric Strop said.

Sergeant Strop went on to say people should load their cars inside the garage before they take off with the door closed, so no one sees you packing up luggage.

He also says that if you get an expensive gift that comes in a big box, like a new TV, to break down the box and put it in your bin or even bring it directly to the recycling center instead of putting it out on the curb for everyone to see.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.