DeSantis, Ramaswamy to visit northern Iowa Tuesday

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MASON CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – Two Republican presidential hopefuls will make campaign stops in Mason City on Tuesday, December 19.

Ron DeSantis is scheduled to take part in a meet and greet event with U.S. Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas) at 12 p.m. Tuesday. The pair will meet with voters at The Corner Pizza and Alehouse, located at 30 East State Street.

Later in the day, Vivek Ramaswamy is set to attend a rally being hosted by Cerro Gordo Republicans. It begins at 6 p.m. at the Blue Heron Bar and Grill, located at 1401 North Federal Avenue.

KTTC will have a crew at both events and bring you updates on-air and online throughout the day.

Iowa’s first-in-the-nation caucus is January 15.

