Athlete of the Week: Wyatt Farrell, La Crescent Boys’ Hockey

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (KTTC) –

“He’s about as dedicated as a player gets. I tell a lot of people this, but he’s obsessed with the game of hockey,” said La Crescent Boys’ hockey head coach, Eriah Hayes.

In his senior year, that dedication is showing in the stat sheet. Wyatt Farrell is averaging over four points per game.

“That comes along with, you know, him being obsessed with the game,” added Hayes. “Always trying to get better, always finding ways to score some more goals and be a bit better than he was the last game.”

Last week alone, Farrell had eight goals and six assists in three Lancers wins. Farrell gave the credit to those around him.

“Well, just having the linemates that I got, you know they’re giving me the puck all the time and just ripping it, trying to score as much as I can of course.”

Consistency isn’t a problem for the senior either.

“He shows up every night and what’s really great to see is no matter what the scores of the games are,” mentioned Coach Hayes. “Whether it’s a 5-4 or 6-5 or, you know, an 8-1 win, he’s playing the same way.”

Farrell is tied for the lead in goals and holds the lead for points and assists in the state of Minnesota.

“I’m always trying to see where I rank up with the other players, but you know also straight the schedule is different for everybody,” added Farrell. “So you never really know until you play against those guys and then you’ve got to put up the numbers too.”

Despite being born in the suburbs of Minneapolis, moving to California, and relocating to Southeastern Minnesota, he’s landed in La Crescent to finish his high school hockey career.

“It’s just, you know, an awesome place to live and a great place to play hockey. The atmosphere has gotten better every single year.”

Farrell’s hockey career will continue in the NAHL with Saint Cloud. Coach Hayes is excited for a genuinely good kid.

“He’s a great kid. He’s fun to be around, wants the best for everybody around him,” ended Hayes. “I’m just excited for him to take that next step and continue to get better at the game.”

