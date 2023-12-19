After Red Lake rescue, DNR and law enforcement advise caution on ice

UPPER RED LAKE, Minn. (GRAY) – After 35 people were rescued on Upper Red Lake Sunday night, state agencies are reminding people to be careful on the ice.

Especially during an unusually warm December, ice safety is important early in the season.

“Yesterday [Sunday] it happened to be the North Shore where a big strong 40 mile-an-hour gusting north wind came in and broke [the ice] off,” said Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs.

Even with the right precautions, like checking thickness and bringing life-saving equipment, incidents like Sunday’s break-off can happen early in the year.

“The ice can be 10 inches thick, but that doesn’t mean that it’s safe,” said Nicole Biagi Ice Safety Coordinator with the Minnesota DNR, “You can have melting and refreezing which ends up being white ice and that’s a lot weaker than our solid clear new ice.”

Once ice breaks off, regardless of thickness, it acts almost as a big sailboat. If it’s windy, a rescue can be difficult.

“When that wind picks up speed or changes direction, it’ll break the ice off and people need to be aware of the wind,” Biagi said, “Especially on Upper Red Lake and on every lake because the wind does deteriorate ice conditions and can be a big factor in ice safety.”

If you do find yourself in an ice emergency, preparedness is key.

“It’s really important to have a life jacket or float coat if you do end up in the water that will prevent you from drowning and give you a chance to get back on the ice.” Biagi said.

If an emergency does occur, make sure to contact authorities before attempting to do anything yourself.

“Before you do any type of help yourself, you should be contacting first responders. Contact 911 and get the cavalry coming, because if you become a statistic yourself, you’re not helping them and now we’ve got two people to rescue,” said Riggs.

The DNR says no amount of ice is ever considered fully safe, but four inches is the general recommendation to avoid falling through. That said, ice emergencies can happen even on ice thicker than four inches.

