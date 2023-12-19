Action to support affordable housing in Minnesota announced

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:26 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) – Minnesota Housing’s board of directors approved plans for $348 million to be invested into multifamily, single-family and manufactured home communities.

The state said the projects will create and preserve more than 4,700 homes and apartments that will support 7,000 annual jobs and impact southeast and southwest Minnesota.

“As one of the most basic human needs, housing provides a foundation for safety, stability, and economic growth,” Governor Tim Walz said. “Through this historic slate of development projects, we’re increasing the availability of affordable housing and investing in a better future for Minnesotans.”

In 2022, the agency served more than 109,000 households and distributed $2.18 billion in resources.

