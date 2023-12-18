Winter buffet making a comeback in Minnesota

Buffet is back at Treasure Island Resort & Casino(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WELCH, Minn. (KTTC) –Las Vegas is known for its buffets and now Minnesota is leading the way due in part to Treasure Island Resort and Casino. The casino has now reintroduced its Tradewinds Buffet spread as well as its seafood buffet. On select nights as a special event, guests can experience all-you-can eat crab legs, mussels, shrimp and fish. Treasure Island Resort and Casino is located at 5734 Sturgeon Lake Rd., in Welch.

Aaron Seehusen, Treasure Island Resort & Casino Public Relations Manager dropped by Midwest Access Monday to talk more about the buffet.

