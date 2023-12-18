Windy and cold today and Tuesday; A mild holiday weekend is ahead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re starting the week with some harsh winds and cold sunshine in the wake of the cold front that moved through the area last night. The strong winds are working to pull cold Canadian air into the region, occasionally reaching 30 miles per hour. An abundance of sunshine will help offset the cold air, and temperatures will hover in the mid-20s for much of the day. Wind chill values will be in the single digits for the most part.

Under a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will fall into the low teens and then climb a bit after midnight as warmer air begins to trickle into the area.

Tuesday will be another windy day, but this time it will be warm air surging northward in the region. Expect occasional sunshine and clouds during the day with high temperatures in the mid-30s. South winds will reach 30 to 35 miles per hour and wind chill values will be in the 20s.

High temperatures will be in the low 40s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine and a light southeast breeze to help the cause and that mild weather will continue for the remainder of the week and the entire holiday weekend. Clouds will thicken on Thursday with a few stray showers or sprinkles possible in the afternoon. Another round of rain will be possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, Sunday and Monday. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s through Monday.

