Wabasha County precincts return to in-person voting for 2024

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) – Starting next year, Wabasha County will drop from 9 mail-in voting precincts to 7.

This is a result of grassroots efforts made by residents who petitioned to abolish mail-in voting and return to in-person.

79 percent of people who voted in the last election in Elgin township signed petitions to return to in person voting, 63 percent in Hyde Park township.

Oakwood township and the cities of Zumbro Falls and Millville were also presented with similar petitions.

However, elected officials from these districts touted financial concerns and decided not to support a return to in-person.

Hyde Park township will now join with Zumbro Township and share a polling location and the election costs.

Likewise, Elgin Township will share polling with the city of Elgin.

