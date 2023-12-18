St. Charles songwriter collaborates with middle school choir for new album

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – St. Charles singer and songwriter, Rachael Nunemacher, is creating a song in collaboration with local middle school choir students for her new album, “Flash Flood.”

Nunemacher previously was a part of a high school choir called Bella Voce Young Women’s Choir. To give back to her community, she decided to do an educational collaboration for one of her songs with its middle school girls version of the choir, Bella Fiore.

Nunemacher’s work is sponsored by “Sing Out Loud” — a nonprofit organization that oversees both Bella Voce and Bella Fiore. She received a grant in 2023 from the Southeast Minnesota Arts Council to work on her new album.

”I’m really excited. We had a lot of prep work that has gone into this session. We’ve had this on the calendar for like four months now. So yeah, but also very grateful to my co-producer, Alex. It’s his studio and this stuff. I feel like I bring in a good song and he helps to make it a great song.”

Singer and Songwriter Rachael Nunemacher

Nunemacher’s album is co-produced by Rochester’s Blue Lagoon Recording Room.

