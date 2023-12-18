Smoak BBQ hosts ‘Brunch with the Grinch’

By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Two iconic Dr. Suess Christmas characters, the Grinch and Cindy-Lou Who, visited Rochester’s Smoak BBQ on Sunday.

The restaurant held its “Brunch with the Grinch” event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Children and families were invited to take photos with the characters next to a holiday sleigh.

Smoak BBQ also offered Grinch Mimosas for adults all day as well.

The restaurant is located on 2291 Commerce Drive Northwest in Rochester.

