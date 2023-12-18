RPS postpones information sessions on Attendance Options Redesign plan

(MGN)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Late Monday afternoon, Rochester Public Schools announced it was postponing upcoming information sessions pertaining to its 10-point plan to cut costs within the district.

A statement posted on RPS’s website said: “We are postponing the Attendance Options Redesign Information Sessions scheduled for in-person tonight, Monday, December 18, at 7 p.m. and tomorrow, Tuesday, December 19, 2023, virtually at 12 p.m. and in-person at 7 p.m., to provide school district staff with additional time to prepare an updated version of the Attendance Options Redesign proposal that we plan to announce in the coming days.”

The district’s plan, announced last month, has received plenty of public criticism. It calls for three schools to close and includes significant changes to student transportation.

RPS said rescheduled dates will be announced soon.

