Remembering former Olmsted County Attorney Ray Schmitz

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Former Olmsted County Attorney Ray Schmitz dedicated his life to seeking justice for victims in Olmsted County after serving as county attorney for 24 years and six terms in office. He died on Wednesday, December 13, at 84 years old.

KTTC spoke with current Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem about the legacy Schmitz leaves behind.

“The important thing is that just he simply raised passion, passion for his community. His passion for this work. It’s hard work. It’s really hard work and he was so passionate about it,” Ostrem said. “You know, that’s something I don’t think anybody really knew until you came in and you saw the heaps of work on his desk.”

Thirty-five years ago, Schmitz prosecuted the case against David Brom, a teen who killed his family with an ax in their home in Rochester. Ostrem said Schmitz did his best to resolve the case, while understanding the huge tragedy that was involved.

“That was just a huge case. It set a lot of precedent in the state for some of the criteria for prosecuting juveniles as adults,” Ostrem said. “It went all the way up to the Supreme Court.”

Ostrem said Schmitz directed the office through some significant lawsuits in his last term and managed the county board and other departments very well. Some said his leadership style was direct and to the point.

One of the most important lessons Ostrem said he learned from Schmitz is to work with the county board and other department heads to create those professional relationships.

Schmitz had been living at Charter House - Mayo Clinic Retirement Living, where he passed on Wednesday.

