Lighted Tree dazzles for more than a decade on I-35

MEDFORD, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a tree enjoyed by many along I-35 not far from the Medford exit in between Owatonna and Faribault. There’s really no wild backstory behind the tree, other than its owner wanted to decorate it. When Jerry Lageson did that though, he says he was surprised with what came next.

“I just lit it,” he said. That’s when people began talking about the tree in 2012. Lageson said he saw a tree in the Twin Cities a wanted to mimic it because it was pretty. Now more than a decade later, Lageson’s tree is lit and admired by many.

The Lighted Tree, as it’s now known on Google Maps, is located at 25625 Ableman Trail, Faribault, MN 55021.

Lageson lights it during the holiday season.

“I start just before Thanksgiving, and I go until the middle of January,” he said.

Some folks even mail him money to help with electric costs.

“Oh yeah, I’ve gotten $40 so far this year,” he said.

Though he says with the LED lights, it’s really not all that big of a burden on his utilities.

“Probably $25 more a month is all,” he said.

However, over time he says he has invested $10,000 into the tree with renting the lift and buying strings of LED lights.

“A lot of people say it cheers them up on their way to work. Joy to the World Right?” he said.

Lighted Tree on I-35 in Minnesota (KTTC)

Lighted Tree on I-35 in Minnesota (KTTC)

Lighted Tree on I-35 in Minnesota (KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.