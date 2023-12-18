Light snow possible tonight

Strong winds and colder temps arrive Monday
By Sarah Gannon
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Following a quiet day, light snow chances are on the way for this evening. Isolated light snow and flurries are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa between 7 pm and 10 pm. Snowfall amounts will stay very minor in our area, less than 1/2″ is expected. Once the snow moves out, colder air and strong winds arrive for the overnight and start of the week.

Snowfall forecast
Snowfall forecast(KTTC)

Overnight temperatures will fall into the mid to upper teens with wind chill values in the single digits. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph and gusts near 45 mph.

Temperture and wind chill through Monday morning
Temperture and wind chill through Monday morning(KTTC)

A Wind Advisory will be in place for parts of southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa from 9 pm Sunday until 6 am Monday. During this time, wind gusts up to 40-45 mph are expected in the areas highlighted below in tan.

Wind Advisory
Wind Advisory(KTTC)

Sunshine returns to the region Monday with chilly temperatures slightly below normal in the low 20s. Winds will remain strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph and gusts near 40 mph. Winds remain strong into Tuesday with afternoon highs rebounding to the mid-30s.

Tempeature trend
Tempeature trend(KTTC)

Temperatures quickly return above average in the 40s by Wednesday and are expected to remain mild through the long holiday weekend.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

