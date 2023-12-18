Kasson-Mantorville teachers fight for better pay and benefits
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Teachers at the Kasson-Mantorville School District are fighting for better pay and benefits.
According to the group Kasson-Mantorville Education Minnesota Local 7124, there is a mediation session with school leaders Monday morning at 8:30.
Group leaders say they hope to come up with a tentative agreement by the end of the meeting. If not, there will be a rally in the KM High School commons at 4.
Following the rally, there is a school board meeting at 6 the Community Forum Room.
