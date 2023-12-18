Kasson-Mantorville teachers fight for better pay and benefits

Teachers at the Kasson-Mantorville School District are fighting for better pay and benefits.
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KASSON, Minn. (KTTC) – Teachers at the Kasson-Mantorville School District are fighting for better pay and benefits.

According to the group Kasson-Mantorville Education Minnesota Local 7124, there is a mediation session with school leaders Monday morning at 8:30.

Group leaders say they hope to come up with a tentative agreement by the end of the meeting. If not, there will be a rally in the KM High School commons at 4.

Following the rally, there is a school board meeting at 6 the Community Forum Room.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County
Fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
MN State Flag finalist design
New Minnesota State Flag finalist selected

Latest News

Starting next year, Wabasha County will drop from 9 mail-in voting precincts to 7.
Wabasha County precincts return to in-person voting for 2024
Lighted Tree on I-35 in Minnesota
Lighted Tree dazzles for more than a decade on I-35
Police Lights Generic
Dozens stranded on broken ice on Upper Red Lake in Beltrami County
St. Charles songwriter collaborates with middle school choir for new album
St. Charles songwriter collaborates with middle school choir for new album