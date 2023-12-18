Kasson-Mantorville teachers advocate for better pay, health insurance

Kasson Mantorville teachers rally for better pay
Kasson Mantorville teachers rally for better pay(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Dec. 18, 2023
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Kasson-Mantorville teachers rallied for better pay and health insurance Monday, following mediation between Kasson-Mantorville Public Schools and Kasson-Mantorville Education Minnesota Local 7124.

The union shared a statement Monday, reporting progress was made between the two parties, beginning the day about $440,000 apart over a two-year contract. They ended the day about $346,000 apart.

The union represents 149 of 150 teachers at KM.

In the statement, the union explained it “does not believe the current board offer is one that meaningfully addresses the challenges of KMEM teachers as they face rising health insurance costs, inflation, and a salary schedule that does not keep up with comparable districts in terms of compensation for veteran teachers with over 15 years experience.”

The statement explained that if KM teachers accepted the board’s latest offer, they would pay an additional $3,360 a year for family health insurance.

The union said it remains committed to negotiating a new contract.

