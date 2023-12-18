Governor Walz orders flags at half-staff to honor Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state...
Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, to honor the life of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.(KTTC)
By Ali Reed
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, to honor the life of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.

“Justice O’Connor’s appointment and tenure paved the way for more women to serve as judges and lawyers across the United States,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “Justice O’Connor was a tireless advocate for judicial independence and the Rule of Law throughout the United States and the world.”

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

