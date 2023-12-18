Fort Worth man asks for GPS tracker removal in Rochester drive-by shooting case

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Exavier Porter, 33, of Fort Worth, Texas has petitioned the court to have his GPS monitor removed.

Porter is facing charges including 2nd-degree attempted murder and drive-by shooting after allegedly firing 10 shots toward the 30-year-old ex boyfriend of a woman police say was in the car with Porter in October of 2022. Porter allegedly shot and hit the victim’s Mercedes car before Porter left the scene.

The car was hit four times and had two flat tires. Two bullets hit the driver’s side.

A parked car and a home were also hit, but no one was hurt.

Porter appeared in court Monday morning.

The judge has yet to rule on Porter’s request and another hearing has yet to be scheduled.

