December warmth continues

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After below seasonal high temperatures on Monday, our warm December weather will return this week.

Tuesday's forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Tuesday will warm into the upper 30s nearing the lower 40s in some cities. Clouds will increase throughout the day on Tuesday with wind out of the south around 10-20 mph. Some wind gusts could reach around 25 mph. Highs will be around 10-12 degrees above average.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures will return to the lower 40s Wednesday through Friday. Overnight lows will be in the 30s and even the 40s by the weekend! High temperatures are expected to reach the upper 40s near 50 degrees over the holiday weekend. Record high temperatures will be possible on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The record high at RST on Christmas Eve is 41° and on Christmas is 50°. Both those records are in reach.

Christmas tracker (KTTC)

Our chances are now slim to none with getting snow before or on Christmas. Right now, it does look likely that a weather-maker will impact the Midwest on Christmas, but with temperatures in the 40s, we’ll see rain instead of snow.

Nick

