Cheese cube Christmas trees and more

Charcuterie board ideas from Crystal Farms
Charcuterie board ideas from Crystal Farms
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAKE MILLS, WI (KTTC) –Crystal Farms sources its dairy from family-owned dairy farms in the Midwest to help the farmers and co-ops thrive. Crystal Farms might be known for its various cheese products, but the company is also known for a variety of recipes which you could easily be found on its website here.

Crystal Farms President Tim Bratland was a guest on Midwest Access and gave our viewers some charcuterie board ideas for your next party.

