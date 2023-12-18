1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area. (Credit
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (AP) — One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area, authorities said Monday.

State police in Lancaster County said the blast was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in the Lancaster County community of Bird-in-Hand.

Trooper James Grothey said arriving first responders reported heavy fire and smoke, and multiple fire departments were sent to the scene.

Grothey said one person was found dead and a preliminary investigation indicates that “this appeared to be a propane explosion.” The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

John Smucker, owner of the company that runs the business complex that includes the hotel, said no guests were present since the inn closes the week before Christmas every year for maintenance and repairs, LNP reported. He said the blast, which flattened the front office, was unrelated to repair work since the inn had just closed and the work hadn’t begun.

Smucker said the restaurant next door was damaged as well and estimated total damage at $1 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Lights Generic
35 people rescued from ice chunk in Beltrami Co.
Fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
St. Charles songwriter collaborates with middle school choir for new album
St. Charles songwriter collaborates with middle school choir for new album
The scene on Dec. 16, 2023.
5 people crushed after car tips over while doing donuts in shopping center parking lot
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf

Latest News

Grape the bulldog got to sit on Santa's lap where he wished for a place to call home.
‘All I want for Christmas is a home’: Foster brings bulldog to sit on Santa’s lap
This image from video provided by the Utah State Courts shows Ruby Franke, during a virtual...
Parenting advice YouTuber Ruby Franke pleads guilty in child abuse case
Charcuterie board ideas from Crystal Farms
Cheese cube Christmas trees and more
Exavier Porter of Fort Worth, Texas
Fort Worth man asks for GPS tracker removal in Rochester drive-by shooting case
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable