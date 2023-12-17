Rochester Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

Fire
Fire(WSAZ)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Saturday afternoon.

According to RFD, crews responded to an apartment building in the 2000 block of 30th Avenue NW around 5 p.m.

Crews confirmed that a cooking fire was put out by the resident using an extinguisher. Smoldering debris was removed from the residence and RFD used fans to clear remaining smoke from the building.

RFD wants to remind the public about cooking and kitchen safety, especially with the holidays approaching.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office, last year the leading cause of structure fires was cooking, causing $6 million in damage. The top two factors causing those fires were unattended equipment and combustibles too close to a heat source.

Also, RFD advised to never use water to put out a cooking fire, as water will cause grease fires to spread or explode. Instead use a fire extinguisher, smother the fire by putting a tight-fitting lid on the pan or turn off the heat source.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blooming Prairie Incident
UPDATE: Police presence in Blooming Prairie determined to be suicide during traffic stop
MN State Flag finalist design
New Minnesota State Flag finalist selected
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf

Latest News

Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need
Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need
Civil Air Patrol honoring U.S. veterans with Wreaths Across America
Civil Air Patrol honors U.S. veterans with Wreaths Across America
Winter Workshops
Winter Workshops offers free seasonal activities for the whole family
55th St. NW crash
RPD responds to Friday night crash on 55th St. NW