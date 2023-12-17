Rochester Fire Department responds to kitchen fire

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Fire Department responded to a kitchen fire Saturday afternoon.

According to RFD, crews responded to an apartment building in the 2000 block of 30th Avenue NW around 5 p.m.

Crews confirmed that a cooking fire was put out by the resident using an extinguisher. Smoldering debris was removed from the residence and RFD used fans to clear remaining smoke from the building.

RFD wants to remind the public about cooking and kitchen safety, especially with the holidays approaching.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office, last year the leading cause of structure fires was cooking, causing $6 million in damage. The top two factors causing those fires were unattended equipment and combustibles too close to a heat source.

Also, RFD advised to never use water to put out a cooking fire, as water will cause grease fires to spread or explode. Instead use a fire extinguisher, smother the fire by putting a tight-fitting lid on the pan or turn off the heat source.

