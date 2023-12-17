Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need

Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need
Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need(KTTC)
By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The season of giving continues on and Rochester catholic schools is looking to lend a helping hand.

Operation One More is its annual food drive, donating food and grocery items to over a hundred families on Saturday. The idea for Operation One More was pitched six years ago by RCS parent Stephanie Collura who wanted to create a new way to support the community.

“Its super rewarding actually, I think it’s more of a gift to us then I think sometimes it is to them,” Collura said. “This is the holiday season it’s the spirit of giving it makes all of us feel better being able to provide.”

From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. students and volunteers handed out donations to drivers, which were delivered to families in need in the Rochester Area.

“I was doing it out of my garage for the first couple of years the fact that it’s grown to this that Lourdes has offered storage space to us, I outgrew my garage, to have all of these volunteers from all over the community has been, it’s a treasure for all of us,” Collura said.

164 families were served today from operation one more, receiving toys and groceries to help them through the holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blooming Prairie Incident
UPDATE: Police presence in Blooming Prairie determined to be suicide during traffic stop
MN State Flag finalist design
New Minnesota State Flag finalist selected
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf

Latest News

Civil Air Patrol honoring U.S. veterans with Wreaths Across America
Civil Air Patrol honors U.S. veterans with Wreaths Across America
Winter Workshops
Winter Workshops offers free seasonal activities for the whole family
55th St. NW crash
RPD responds to Friday night crash on 55th St. NW
Adaptive bikes helping some get on the road for the first time
Adaptive bikes helping some get on the road for the first time