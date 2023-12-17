Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The season of giving continues on and Rochester catholic schools is looking to lend a helping hand.

Operation One More is its annual food drive, donating food and grocery items to over a hundred families on Saturday. The idea for Operation One More was pitched six years ago by RCS parent Stephanie Collura who wanted to create a new way to support the community.

“Its super rewarding actually, I think it’s more of a gift to us then I think sometimes it is to them,” Collura said. “This is the holiday season it’s the spirit of giving it makes all of us feel better being able to provide.”

From 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. students and volunteers handed out donations to drivers, which were delivered to families in need in the Rochester Area.

“I was doing it out of my garage for the first couple of years the fact that it’s grown to this that Lourdes has offered storage space to us, I outgrew my garage, to have all of these volunteers from all over the community has been, it’s a treasure for all of us,” Collura said.

164 families were served today from operation one more, receiving toys and groceries to help them through the holiday season.

