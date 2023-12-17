Police say a Minnesota officer shot and killed a man who was stabbing a woman

Police in Minnesota say an officer has shot and killed a man after spotting him stabbing a woman
Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him...
Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him stabbing a woman.(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 3:27 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL, Minn. (AP) — Police in Minnesota say an officer shot and killed a man early Sunday after spotting him stabbing a woman.

Marshall police said in a news release that the officer responded around 2:40 a.m. to a domestic disturbance. Authorities said the officer used a Taser on the man after seeing the woman was being stabbed. Ultimately, shots were fired, although the news release provided few details.

The news release said the suspect died at the scene and that the woman was flown to a hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in critical condition. Neither of their names were immediately released.

Police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate. The agency confirmed in a message posted on X, formerly Twitter, that it is looking into what it described as a “use-of-deadly-force incident.” It provided no other details.

Most Read

55th St. NW crash
RPD responds to Friday night crash on 55th St. NW
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf
MN State Flag finalist design
New Minnesota State Flag finalist selected
Fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
Blooming Prairie Incident
UPDATE: Police presence in Blooming Prairie determined to be suicide during traffic stop

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reaches for the end zone to score a touchdown...
Higgins' savvy goal-line play, McPherson's field goal in OT help Bengals beat Vikings 27-24
FILE - A man walks by the Wisconsin Capitol, Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott...
Wisconsin man gets 3 years in prison for bomb threat against governor in 2018
Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lawsuit challenging voucher school program
UniverCity Alliance connects local governments with UW system resources to help solve...
University leaders scramble after rejecting GOP call to cut diversity spots in exchange for cash