Milder Sunday before cold front rolls through tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Warm conditions again this morning across Minnesota and Iowa. Temperatures were in the mid to lower 30s across the region with mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Sunday’s forecast will remain relatively quiet with mostly cloudy to overcast skies with west winds at 10-15 mph.

Hour by Hour (KTTC)

Later tonight a cold front will sweep through the region bringing colder temperatures and windy conditions for Monday. There is a stray chance some counties could see light snowfall tonight, but not anything significant in terms of accumulation. If any accumulation occurs less than 0.5″. Once the front fully passes temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the teens with winds out of the NW ranging from 20-25 mph and gusts into the lower 30s. Early Monday monring wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and close to zero! Heavy-duty winter gear is needed if your kids are standing outside the bus stop tomorrow.

Wind Chill Forecast (KTTC)

Wind Gusts into Monday Morning (KTTC)

Later this week on Wednesday we will warm back up into the 40s as Christmas Eve approaches. Right now, the only precipitation this week is stray rain on Thursday night into Friday morning according to long-term model guidance. Enjoy the warmer temperatures this week and stay warm tomorrow!

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

