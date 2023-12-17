Fog likely tonight; Above normal temperatures continue next week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Some locations managed a little rainfall last night and early this morning. Rainfall amounts were minor, staying under one-tenth of an inch.

Rainfall amounts (KTTC)

Tonight, areas of patchy dense fog are possible across southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa through early Sunday morning. Temperatures will be mild in the low 30s with mainly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the northwest at 5-10 mph.

Visibility forecast (KTTC)

Another mild day is on tap for the region Sunday with highs in the upper 30s to low 40s. Mainly cloudy skies will remain with breezy west winds at 10-15 mph. Stray to isolated rain/snow showers are possible between 7 pm and 11 pm on Sunday as a cold front passes through the region. Little to no accumulation is expected.

10-day temperature trend (KTTC)

Cooler, more seasonal temperatures settle in for Monday on the backside of the cold front. Afternoon highs will be slightly below normal in the low to mid-20s. Winds will be strong out of the northwest at 15-25 mph and gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will quickly trend back above normal into the mid-30s Tuesday and return to the 40s by Wednesday.

Temperature outlook (KTTC)

High temperatures are expected to remain in the 40s through the weekend. The Climate Prediction Center anticipates an 80-90% chance of above-normal temperatures to continue in the Upper Midwest through the end of the month.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

