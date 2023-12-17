Civil Air Patrol honors U.S. veterans with Wreaths Across America

By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Saturday, the Rochester community came together to honor the lives of fallen military service members.

The Civil Air Patrol is a volunteer organization which helps in carrying out emergency services across the country.

The Civil Air Patrols southeast Minnesota composite squadron organizes a ceremony every year, where veterans laid a wreath honoring each branch of the U.S. armed forces.

“To host an event like this is very important and very honorable for us as an organization through Civil Air patrol because we’re able to support our veterans our service members,” Civil Air Patrol Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron’s public affairs officer 1st LT. Elias Petri said.

As part of the ceremony members of the squadron and additional volunteers traveled to multiple cemeteries in Rochester to lay wreaths at the graves of those who have served.

“We’re really happy people are starting to notice Civil Air Patrol,” Civil Air Patrol Southeast Minnesota Composite Squadron’s cadet deputy commander Ethan Brewner said. “We offer a lot of things to the community we do some of the largest in land search and rescue in the United States it’s really just a great thing that we’re able to give back and people are starting to notice and support us as well.”

This year the squadron sold 564 wreaths sponsorships with Wreaths Across America, raising more than $9,000 in the process.

“Being able to see everyone who did show up today with the weather not being the greatest it really shows good support for our service members, our veterans and just showing that support that people still do care and people are still passionate about military, people who have served everything like that,” Petri said.

Most of the money collected will be given back to Wreaths Across America and a small portion will go back to the squadron.

