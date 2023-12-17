Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrests juvenile after stolen vehicle pursuit

MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile who stole a vehicle from a Mason City residence on Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Mason City Police Department received a stolen vehicle report of a 2003 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 p.m.

At around 10 p.m., a Cerro Gordo County Deputy found the stolen car in Clear Lake near Highway 122. The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop attempted to halt the stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Clear Lake Police Department; however, the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The juvenile driver was arrested without incident in Hancock County at Highway 18 and Palm Avenue. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner without damage. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile was not known to the car owner.

The driver was charged with 2nd degree felony theft. Authorities said the juvenile did not have a valid driver’s license and was found to have alcohol in possession.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for the criminal charges.

