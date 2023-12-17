Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrests juvenile after stolen vehicle pursuit

Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrests juvenile after stolen vehicle pursuit
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrests juvenile after stolen vehicle pursuit(staff)
By Eric Min
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON CITY, Minn. (KTTC) – The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a juvenile who stole a vehicle from a Mason City residence on Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the Mason City Police Department received a stolen vehicle report of a 2003 Ford Taurus at about 9:30 p.m.

At around 10 p.m., a Cerro Gordo County Deputy found the stolen car in Clear Lake near Highway 122. The sheriff’s office said a traffic stop attempted to halt the stolen vehicle with the assistance of the Clear Lake Police Department; however, the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit began.

The juvenile driver was arrested without incident in Hancock County at Highway 18 and Palm Avenue. The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner without damage. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office said the juvenile was not known to the car owner.

The driver was charged with 2nd degree felony theft. Authorities said the juvenile did not have a valid driver’s license and was found to have alcohol in possession.

The sheriff’s office said the juvenile was referred to Juvenile Court Services for the criminal charges.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

55th St. NW crash
RPD responds to Friday night crash on 55th St. NW
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf
MN State Flag finalist design
New Minnesota State Flag finalist selected
Fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
FiLE - Friday, Dec. 15, marks two years since Minnesota’s first recorded December tornado tore...
Historic two-year anniversary of Hartland tornado

Latest News

Fire
Rochester Fire Department responds to kitchen fire
Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need
Rochester Catholic Schools students bring holiday spirit to families in need
Civil Air Patrol honoring U.S. veterans with Wreaths Across America
Civil Air Patrol honors U.S. veterans with Wreaths Across America
Winter Workshops
Winter Workshops offers free seasonal activities for the whole family