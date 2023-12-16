Winter Workshops offers free seasonal activities for the whole family

Winter Workshops
Winter Workshops(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Saturday, December 16, the Historic Chateau Theatre is offering free seasonal activities for the whole family to enjoy at its Winter Workshops event series from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The event will include crafts, games, cookie decorating, winter-themed photo booth, festive music and even warm beverages for purchase.

Admission for the event is free, but pre-registration is strongly encouraged for guaranteed entry.

To sign up for a session, please click here.

