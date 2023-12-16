Soggy, warm Saturday morning; Cloudy skies this afternoon

By David Burgett
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Soggy morning conditions for many counties as light rainfall continues. The light rain will dissipate gradually through the early morning and later afternoon hours. Rainfall totals will be minor amounts of less than half an inch in most places. Saturday’s high temperature will be in the upper 30s and potentially the lower 40s.

Today's Outlook
Today's Outlook(KTTC)

Sunday’s forecast is primarily cloudy throughout the morning hours with a little bit of sunshine peaking through clouds during the afternoon hours. Tomorrow’s high will be in the upper 30s too. This coming week our temperatures will continue to be above average as we make our way towards Christmas. Starting on Wednesday high temperatures will be back in the low 40s. With temperatures that warm a white Christmas is not looking ideal, at the moment.

Temperature Trend
Temperature Trend(KTTC)

Enjoy the rain today and once again those warmer temperatures!

7-Day
7-Day(KTTC)

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blooming Prairie Incident
UPDATE: Police presence in Blooming Prairie determined to be suicide during traffic stop
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
MN State Flag finalist design
New Minnesota State Flag finalist selected
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf

Latest News

KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Showers continue overnight
KTTC News at 5
KTTC WX - Showers overnight
10-day forecast
Tracking showers for Friday night
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Weekend Rain Chances; Our Mild Spell Continues