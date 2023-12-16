Soggy, warm Saturday morning; Cloudy skies this afternoon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Soggy morning conditions for many counties as light rainfall continues. The light rain will dissipate gradually through the early morning and later afternoon hours. Rainfall totals will be minor amounts of less than half an inch in most places. Saturday’s high temperature will be in the upper 30s and potentially the lower 40s.

Today's Outlook (KTTC)

Sunday’s forecast is primarily cloudy throughout the morning hours with a little bit of sunshine peaking through clouds during the afternoon hours. Tomorrow’s high will be in the upper 30s too. This coming week our temperatures will continue to be above average as we make our way towards Christmas. Starting on Wednesday high temperatures will be back in the low 40s. With temperatures that warm a white Christmas is not looking ideal, at the moment.

Temperature Trend (KTTC)

Enjoy the rain today and once again those warmer temperatures!

7-Day (KTTC)

