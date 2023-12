ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Police responded to a Friday night crash on 55th Street Northwest and 25th Avenue.

The crash, involving a pickup truck, happened sometime around 10 p.m. At one point, the truck was on its side.

KTTC is monitoring the latest and will update this story with information as we get it.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.