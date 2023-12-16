Adaptive bikes helping some get on the road for the first time

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One Rochester business is helping people who have possibly never been able to ride a bike, get on the road for the first time.

New Spin Bike Shop is selling adaptive bikes.

These are bikes designed specially to match the needs of people who deal with mobility issues.

The shop is able to customize these bikes with different features and adjustments to fit any number of needs a customer may have. All this to help its customers get back on their bike or to help them ride a bike for the first time.

“The most exciting part of these adaptive tricycles is seeing the smile on someone’s face when they’re actually doing this for the first time,” New Spin Bike Shop owner Nate Nordstrom said. “It just opens up their world to be able to often times move, get fresh air, go on a bike ride even with a family that maybe they haven’t been able to do for a long time or maybe ever. Many times, it’s life changing.”

The bike shop says it’s looking to partner with schools in the Rochester area to provide these bikes to the students and their families. It’s also working E.A. Therapeutic Health in Rochester to provide bikes to its clients.

