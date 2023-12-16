Adaptive bikes helping some get on the road for the first time

By Matt Rineer
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – One Rochester business is helping people who have possibly never been able to ride a bike, get on the road for the first time.

New Spin Bike Shop is selling adaptive bikes.

These are bikes designed specially to match the needs of people who deal with mobility issues.

The shop is able to customize these bikes with different features and adjustments to fit any number of needs a customer may have. All this to help its customers get back on their bike or to help them ride a bike for the first time.

“The most exciting part of these adaptive tricycles is seeing the smile on someone’s face when they’re actually doing this for the first time,” New Spin Bike Shop owner Nate Nordstrom said. “It just opens up their world to be able to often times move, get fresh air, go on a bike ride even with a family that maybe they haven’t been able to do for a long time or maybe ever. Many times, it’s life changing.”

The bike shop says it’s looking to partner with schools in the Rochester area to provide these bikes to the students and their families. It’s also working E.A. Therapeutic Health in Rochester to provide bikes to its clients.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blooming Prairie Incident
UPDATE: Police presence in Blooming Prairie determined to be suicide during traffic stop
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
Traffic backing up on Hwy 14 due to crash
Traffic flowing on Hwy 14 at Hwy 52 after crash
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle

Latest News

Holiday Market at Forager Brewery
Holiday Market at Forager Brewery this weekend
Holiday options at Destination Bar-B-Q
Holiday options at Destination Bar-B-Q
Mitchell's Movie Minute
It’s time for Julian Mitchell’s ‘Movie Minute’
KTTC News at 6
Adaptive bikes helping some get on the road for the first time