Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – One person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries Thursday evening.

That’s according to a post on the " target="_blank">Winona Fire Department’s Facebook page.

The department reported the person was injured near the base of Sugar Loaf and had asked the public to avoid the area while crews responded to the scene.

In addition to the fire department, Winona Area Ambulance Service and Winona Police also responded to the area around East Lake Boulevard.

The social media post stated no other details will be made available.

