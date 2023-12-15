Two year anniversary of the December derecho

First ever derecho in December
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – December 15th, 2023 marks two years since the first-ever December derecho in the United States. High temperatures that day warmed into the middle 60s setting daytime records. A strong weather-maker moved through the warm and rich atmosphere and produced a long line of severe storms.

December Tornadoes
December Tornadoes(KTTC)

The NWS confirmed 30+ tornadoes across our area with 8 reports of wind gusts reaching over 80 mph. Locally, it was the largest tornado outbreak ever. For the entire state of Minnesota, it was the 4th largest tornado outbreak. The strongest tornado in our area was in Hartland, MN.

Hartland Tornado
Hartland Tornado(KTTC)

The Hartland tornado was classified as an EF-2 with max wind speeds of 115 mph. The tornado was on the ground for just over 2 miles and the path width was 40 yards.

Rudd, IA
Rudd, IA(KTTC)

Another strong tornado impacted the small community of Rudd, IA. An EF-1 tornado with max wind speeds of 110 mph raced through the town just before 7 p.m. that evening. The path length was just shy of a mile with a width of 65 yards.

The town’s library was destroyed by the tornado.

Here’s a look at our coverage of the event:

Project Tornado:

https://www.kttc.com/2022/06/17/project-tornado-rebuilding-rudd/

Tornado Coverage:

https://www.kttc.com/2021/12/16/rudd-iowa-sees-major-storm-damage/

Derecho stats
Derecho stats(KTTC)

The December derecho produced the first-ever tornado in Minnesota in December. Locally, it was the largest tornado outbreak on record too! Across our region, there were 18 reports of wind speeds reaching over 70 mph. There were 8 reports of wind speeds exceeding 80 mph. In total, this derecho produced over 70 tornadoes across the Midwest.

