Tracking showers for Friday night

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our next weather-maker will move across the upper Midwest Friday into Saturday morning.

Showers will move across the region late Friday night. Showers are expected to stay isolated to scattered across SE MN and NE IA. Temperatures should stay just above freezing keeping our main precip type as rain.

There could be some minor mixing into early Saturday morning. Wintry precip accumulations are expected to be minor.

Rainfall amounts across SE MN and NE IA will be around 0.10-0.50″.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s for highs on both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will drop near seasonal averages on Monday in the upper 20s with mostly sunny skies. Monday will be the coldest day of the week. Highs on Tuesday will return to the upper 30s and then warm into the lower 40s the rest of the week.

Looking towards the holiday weekend, I’m still keeping an eye on a possible system that could impact the upper Midwest on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Current trends are showing temperatures above freezing leading to rainfall across the region instead of snowfall.

Since we’re still 10 days out from Christmas, I’m still keeping our chances at 5-15% of seeing a “White Christmas”. If that system does track farther to the south, we could end up seeing some snowfall. So because of how far out we still are, I’m still giving us a minimal chance.

