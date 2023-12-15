Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.(CNN, TACO BELL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taco Bell is testing out some new drinks.

The fast-food chain has introduced frozen coffee and sweet shakes to its menu.

Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors, such as Mexican chocolate, dulce de leche, churro and spiced vanilla.

“We are constantly listening to what our fans are craving next and we are thrilled to offer them a frozen creation that’s just as delicious and desirable as their favorite menu item,” Taco Bell U.S. chief marketing officer Taylor Montgomery said.

They cost about $4 each.

For now, the new drinks are only available at two locations in Southern California.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
Traffic backing up on Hwy 14 due to crash
Traffic flowing on Hwy 14 at Hwy 52 after crash
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students.
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder appeared in court Thursday.
Jury trial in Kingsbury case could happen in fall

Latest News

This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
Winona crews respond to injury incident near Sugar Loaf.
Winona crews respond to injury near Sugar Loaf
Rochester Catholic Schools sees big increase in student applications, enrollment
Rochester Catholic Schools sees big increase in student applications, enrollment