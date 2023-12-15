Rochester Public Music seeking bands for Down by the Riverside and forWARD Park Concert Series

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Music (RPM) is seeking applications from area bands interested in performing as opening acts for the 2024 Down by the Riverside concerts or the forWARD Park Concerts.

To be eligible for consideration, bands must have enough material to fill at least a 45-minute set and provide their own backline.

Performances will be given to bands or musicians who have at least one band member with a direct tie to the 11 county region (Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, and Winona Counties) and perform original music.

The performances are paid and all submissions will be considered for either concert series.

Down by the Riverside will take place every Sunday from July 14 through August 11, 2024, in Mayo Park. This family-friendly event features national headliners and includes local food vendors, craft beer and giveaway.

forWARD Park Concerts will take place on June 5, June 12, June 26, August 14, August 21, and August 28. These concerts take place on Wednesday evenings in walkable, pet-friendly and bike trail-connected parks; one in each city ward. This family-friendly event features local bands and regional headliners, local food trucks, craft beer, the Rochester Public Library’s Bookmobile, and the Rochester Park & Rec’s Go! Play! Explore! Mobile Rec Trailer.

The deadline to apply is March 15, 2024. Bands selected will be contacted after April 1, 2024.

If you’d like to apply, you can do so here.

“We are excited to be planning another fantastic year of music in the parks, and continuing to highlight local talent at forWARD and Down by the Riverside,” said Rochester Public Music Director Avital Rabinowitz. “Rochester and Southeastern Minnesota are home to a wide variety of engaging, talented musicians and we look forward to showcasing them at these summer community events.”

