Rochester man sentenced to more than 7 years for shooting 15-year-old boy

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 90 months, or 7.5 years in prison for shooting a 15-year-old boy in March of 2022.

Steven Hart, who was 66 at the time, shot the boy in the leg after the boy ran from Hart. The boy was left with non-life-threatening injuries.

After a weeklong jury trial, Hart was found guilty on charges of both first and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon in October. He originally pleaded not guilty to these charges in September of 2022.

In a court filed memorandum, it was requested that Hart be sentenced to mental health treatment, cognitive behavioral treatment, PTSD therapy, anger management and a cognitive skills program.

Hart will serve 2/3 of his sentence in prison with the last 1/3 on supervised release.

