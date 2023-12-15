Rochester Catholic Schools sees big increase in student applications, enrollment

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Several southeast Minnesota school districts are facing tough decisions this winter as failed referenda back on election day have made already-tight budgets even tighter.

One contributor to this problem appears to be declining enrollment for schools, but not every area school is seeing this trend.

Rochester Catholic Schools announced on social media this week that its new student applications have increased tremendously to the tune of 134 percent compared to this point last year.

There have been 143 new student applications compared to 61 this time last year.

“It’s gone from the slow incline to the straight-up line,” said RCS President Annemarie Vega.

Additionally, student enrollment has increased at RCS since 2020.

But these positive trends were not always the case.

RCS reported that it had been on an approximately 10-year-decline going into the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic, bottoming out at about 1,271 students.

In reviewing enrollment data from Rochester Public Schools, it appears total enrollment throughout RPS increased steadily for nearly ten years until 2020.

Now, RPS is projecting losses in enrolled students for the next decade. Last month, the district announced the potential closure of three schools as a way of cutting costs.

RCS offered an explanation for its change in enrollment in 2020, citing COVID-19 policies implemented at the time.

In the fall of 2020, RCS chose to reopen its classrooms for in-person learning.

Most of the RCS applicants at the moment are K-8 students.

The district said it retains about 70 percent of its students from 8th to 9th grade.

Its goal is to enroll 74 more students for the 2024-2025 year.

