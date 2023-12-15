BLOOMING PRAIRIE, Minn. (KTTC) – KTTC is working to gather more information about a possible shooting in Blooming Prairie.

Information is limited at this hour, but according to the Steele County Times a shooting happened at roughly 6:30 p.m. Thursday near Main Street. The newspaper says it started as a traffic stop.

KTTC spoke with Steele County dispatch, and the employee we spoke with would not confirm or deny the shooting but said all officers were tied up. We have also reached out to the Steele County Sheriff and are waiting to hear back.

Once we hear more from law enforcement this story will be updated. This is a developing story.

