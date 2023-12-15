Olmsted County Attorney receives statewide honors

Mark Ostrem
Mark Ostrem(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mark Ostrem was recently recognized by the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association.

During the MCAA’s annual meeting, the Olmsted County Attorney received the association’s Award of Excellence.

The award honors an individual who engages in activities that show a high level of dedication, professionalism and commitment to public service and the public practice of law.

Ostrem has served as the county attorney since 2007.

