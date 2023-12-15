Next weather-maker returns this weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After record-breaking high temperatures on Thursday, we are tracking our next weather-maker, which is set to impact the region Friday into Saturday.

Futuretrack surface map (KTTC)

With this next system, SE MN and NE IA will be in the “warm sector”. Temperatures will be above freezing for most of the duration. Our main precipitation type will be rainfall with some minor mixing to follow as the center of low pressure moves to our east. A light snow and rain/snow mix will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.

Rain and snow forecast (KTTC)

Rainfall amounts could reach near 0.10-0.50″ for most of the area. Wintry precipitation amounts are expected to be minor. Snowfall amounts will stay well less than 1″.

7-day forecast (KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend after that weather-maker moves through. Highs will take a dip on Monday in the lower 30s putting us around seasonal averages. Temperatures will continue to trend on the warm side most of next week too. Highs will return to the upper 30s and 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Long-Term:

Model guidance does not give us a good chance to get snowfall before Christmas. There still could be a system just before Christmas, but guidance is suggesting temperatures well above freezing. If that trend continues, we’ll see rain instead of snow before Christmas.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.