Next weather-maker returns this weekend

Rain and rain/snow mix possible
By Nick Jansen
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – After record-breaking high temperatures on Thursday, we are tracking our next weather-maker, which is set to impact the region Friday into Saturday.

Futuretrack surface map
Futuretrack surface map(KTTC)

With this next system, SE MN and NE IA will be in the “warm sector”. Temperatures will be above freezing for most of the duration. Our main precipitation type will be rainfall with some minor mixing to follow as the center of low pressure moves to our east. A light snow and rain/snow mix will be possible throughout the day on Saturday.

Rain and snow forecast
Rain and snow forecast(KTTC)

Rainfall amounts could reach near 0.10-0.50″ for most of the area. Wintry precipitation amounts are expected to be minor. Snowfall amounts will stay well less than 1″.

7-day forecast
7-day forecast(KTTC)

High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop into the 30s this weekend after that weather-maker moves through. Highs will take a dip on Monday in the lower 30s putting us around seasonal averages. Temperatures will continue to trend on the warm side most of next week too. Highs will return to the upper 30s and 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Long-Term:

Model guidance does not give us a good chance to get snowfall before Christmas. There still could be a system just before Christmas, but guidance is suggesting temperatures well above freezing. If that trend continues, we’ll see rain instead of snow before Christmas.

Nick

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle
Family and friends organize benefit for Madeline Kingsbury.
Newly unsealed search warrants reveal possible motive in Kingsbury murder
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students.
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students
Luke Combs performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Luke Combs attempts to clear up $250,000 lawsuit against fan who sold homemade tumbler cups
The man accused of Madeline Kingsbury’s murder will appear before a judge in Winona county.
Adam Fravel in court Thursday

Latest News

KTTC News at 10
KTTC WX - Rain chance Friday
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Near-record warmth today; Rain chances return for the weekend
The weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt in the first half-hour of KTTC News at Noon.
Ted's Thursday Noon Weather
The morning weather forecast from meteorologist Ted Schmidt on KTTC TV.
Mild sunshine today; Clouds and shower chances early this weekend