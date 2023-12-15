New Thursday opportunity for a time to gather

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Even though Thursdays Downtown won’t return for several months, another Thursday gathering is providing folks a place to go this time of year.

Even Hotel in Rochester hosted its first ‘Thursdays at the Even’ event December 14.

The theme of the evening was an art market, where local artists got to show off and sell their work.

“It makes us feel really good to be able to bring the community together and have a space where our community can be together,” director of sales Jessica Taylor said. “If there’s anyone else out there in the community that has an idea that they want to bring to us, and they want to partner with us, and they think our lobby would be a good use for we’re all game for that, we’re open for conversations.”

The hotel worked with Cassandra Buck and her business, Clover & Rose, to make this event happen.

“We’re just here to support the community and the people that are in our community,” Taylor said. “Not everybody in our community is always a permanent resident. We do have those patients that come for Mayo Clinic. We have the residents. We have the temporary workers. We have a lot of different people in our community and we’re just here to support everybody having a good time.”

Even Hotel is looking to host these types of events every two months. The next one is scheduled for the first Thursday of February and is planned to be a Valentine’s Day-themed shopping day.

