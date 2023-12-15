New Minnesota State Flag finalist selected

MN State Flag finalist design
MN State Flag finalist design(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MINNESOTA (KTTC) –The State Emblems Redesign Commission has selected and approved “design F1953″ as the finalist for the next official Flag of Minnesota.

F1953 received 10 votes to F944′s 2 votes.

Modifications to the flag can still be made moving forward but this design will be the basis for the flag.

The State Emblems Redesign Commission was established in the 2023 legislative session to develop and adopt a new design for the official state seal and to design a new official state flag for Minnesota no later than January 1, 2024.

