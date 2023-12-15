MN Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announces major affordable housing development funding

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Minnesota (KTTC) –The Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan is announcing some major funding for affordable housing developments.

Minnesota is receiving nearly $350 million dollars to preserve and build more than 4,700 units of housing across the state.

She will be making the public announcement Friday.

She will also be joined by Minnesota Housing Commissioner Jennifer Ho along with several housing developers.

That’s happening at 10 a.m.

Look for more on this story on our noon newscast.

