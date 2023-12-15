Mild temps, light rain early in the weekend; Quiet weather returns next week
High temps will be in the 30s and 40s for most of the next week
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Our mild spell continues today, but clouds and rain chances are moving into the area to round out the week. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a chance of spotty rain showers late in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-40s with light south winds.
Rain will become more widespread this evening, continuing through the night. Low temperatures will be in the low and mid-30s with light southeast winds.
Rain chances will continue until late Saturday morning as the storm system generating the shower activity slowly pulls away to the east. A few wet snowflakes may mix with the rain at times, but no accumulation is expected. Aside from a stray sprinkle in the afternoon tomorrow, the rest of the day will be dry and fairly mild. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s with light east winds.
A few glimpses at the sun will be possible on Sunday in the wake of the departing storm system. Otherwise, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with gusty, cool winds during the day. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s and wind chill values will be in the 20s.
The upcoming week will start on a bright, but seasonably cold note. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with high temperatures in the mid and upper 20s, which is typical for this time of the year. Right now it looks like that will be the only day in the “typical” category though.
A slow warming trend will warm temperatures from the 20s and 30s early in the week to the low 40s later. Cloud cover will thick next Thursday and Friday as a large storm system potentially slides into the region for Christmas weekend. However, as it stands right now we’re expecting increasing rain chances from next Friday to Monday morning, and not snow. High temperatures will likely be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the days surrounding the Christmas holiday.
