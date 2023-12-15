Meet Josiah, a 6-year-old who says he is determined to become a professional bull rider

Josiah Flora, 6, says he is determined to be a professional bull rider. (Source: WKBO)
By Presley Allen and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO/Gray News) - A 6-year-old in Kentucky will be competing in a bull riding competition this weekend.

Josiah Flora says he is determined to be a professional bull rider.

He will be competing against others in his age group at the Logan County Ag Arena.

Josiah started riding horses at 3 years old, and at the age of five, he began participating in rodeo events.

According to his family, Josiah has already competed in events that include mutton busting, barrel racing and goat tying.

“We took him to his first rodeo, and he was hooked ever since,” said his mother, Kayla Flores. “He truly has a respect and love for the sport.”

Once Josiah saw his cousin competing in bull riding competitions, he was inspired to try it.

Josiah credits his faith in God to help him ride a bull.

“I have confidence in my heart, and I know God is with me. So, I have confidence,” Josiah said.

More information about this weekend’s rodeo event is available online.

Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.
Logan County Ag Arena will be hosting a rodeo Friday Dec. 15, and Saturday Dec 16.(Logan County Ag Arena)

Copyright 2023 WBKO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blooming Prairie Incident
UPDATE: Police presence in Blooming Prairie determined to be suicide during traffic stop
Traffic backing up on Hwy 14 due to crash
Traffic flowing on Hwy 14 at Hwy 52 after crash
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country
One month missing, what we know about Madeline Kingsbury’s disappearance
Kingsbury children’s grandparents withdraw motions in custody battle
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students.
State line causes school concerns for Iowa students

Latest News

Mitchell's Movie Minute
It’s time for Julian Mitchell’s ‘Movie Minute’
‘Spread a little goodwill’: Local veterans’ get stockings from Santa Claus
Uptown Jazz Holiday concert Dec. 15
Christmas with Uptown Jazz tonight
Pet Cremation Services at Hanai
Free pet cremation services to police and military dogs
Master Gardener advice to care for your holiday plants
How to care for Holiday plants through 2024