Mayowood II Senior Apartments finance application approved by state

Olmsted County
Olmsted County(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The board of Minnesota Housing approved Olmsted County’s finance application for Mayowood II Senior Apartments Friday.

The project is anticipated to cost $13 million, with construction scheduled to begin in the fall of 2024.

Mayowood II Senior Apartments will be a three-story building with 36 units of housing for low-income seniors, 18 units dedicated to households at or below 50% of the area median income and an additional 18 units for those at or below 30% of the area median income, according to the county.

These new apartments will be located at located at 1001 Mayowood Road SW in Rochester by the existing Mayowood Apartments.

“This approval marks a significant achievement for our community,” said Olmsted County Housing and Planning Director Dave Dunn. “Mayowood II Senior Apartments will not only address the housing needs of some of our low-income seniors, but it will also contribute to the overall well-being of Olmsted County.”

